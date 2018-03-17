Terrington see off determined Denver in NW Norfolk League Cup

NWN League Cup Group Stage

Denver 1 Terrington 2

Denver came out undeserved losers in a very tight contest against an impressive Terrington side on Saturday.

Denver started brightly and were applying pressure high up the field, limiting the away side to mainly long balls. Despite Denver’s pressure it was Terrington who struck first when a long throw wasn’t dealt with and their striker was allowed to turn and score too easily.

Denver kept their heads up and equalised when Matthew Wolfe’s determination saw him win the ball back off the left back, cut inside and place a smart finish past the keeper for his ninth of the season.

Denver then kept creating chances with Wolfe, Aidan Hood and Dion Evans all looking dangerous, but Terrington took the lead once again when a goal kick was flicked on, a midfield runner wasn’t tracked properly and a decent strike saw the ball go past Ben Young in goal.

Denver started the second half well and were causing the defence problems with Evans’ long throws.

All three subs were made as Denver threw everything at the game to try to earn a point, but unfortunately couldn’t find an equaliser.

All 14 Denver players gave 100 per cent for the cause and there were many more positives to take than negatives.

PKS/Morris Armitage MoM goes to centre back Jamie Plummer who dealt with the decent Terrington strikers well.