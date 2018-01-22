Thurlow Nunn defeats for Fakenham and Downham

Fakenham Town and Downham Town both suffered defeats in Thurlow Nunn League action over the weekend.

In the Premier Division, Fakenham Town suffered a 1-0 reverse against high-flying Brantham Athletic at Clipbush Park.

The result leaves the Ghosts 22nd in the league standings with Brantham climbing up to second in the table.

There was no joy for Downham Town who suffered their third successive defeat with a 3-1 loss against Halstead Town at the Memorial Field

Euan Pritchard fired the hosts in front, only for Halstead Town to level going into the break before taking control of proceedings with two further goals in the second half.

Both King’s Lynn Town Reserves and Swaffham Town were without games in Division One, although the Pedlars’ second string were in Anglian Combination Division Three action.

A valiant effort by volunteers at the club saw Saturday’s game against Blofield United Reserves go ahead at Shoemakers Lane after the high winds had caused considerable damage to fencing during the week.

And the players responded in fine fashion on the pitch by running out convincing 6-1 winners to keep their promotion hopes alive.

Tommy Hunt opened the scoring in the 13th minute, firing home a spilled save from eight yards before Kurtis Calaby added a second in the 36th minute, converting from a corner.

A minute before half-time, Alfie Brindle made it 3-0 and a Joe Jackson brace early in the second period put the hosts firmly in control.

Cameron Lee netted Swaffham’s sixth with an excellent finish before Blofield registered a consolation 14 minutes from time.