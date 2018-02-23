Tiverton test for high-flying King’s Lynn Town

The big games keep coming thick and fast for King’s Lynn Town who make the trip to Tiverton Town tomorrow.

Tivvy have established themselves as one of the top non-league sides in the South West in recent years and remain of the fringes of a play-off place, sitting ninth in the Southern League standings.

King’s Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse said: “We’ll try to get the ball down and play and hopefully the quality that was missing in the final third last week will be there this week.”

Linnets defender Tom Ward has been undergoing intense physiotherapy on his shoulder and should be back in time for the trip to Devon.

Midfielder Cameron King remains sidelined with an ankle injury while the Linnets will monitor the progress of defender Ryan Fryatt who limped off early against Banbury United last weekend.

After beating Slough Town at the start of the month, Tiverton have lost their last two games with Kettering – one of Lynn’s promotion rivals – clinching a 3-0 win at Ladysmead on Tuesday night.

The Linnets go into the game four points behind leaders Hereford who extended their lead at the top of the table with a 1-0 victory over St Neots on Tuesday night.