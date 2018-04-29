Two-goal Parker hands King’s Lynn Town home advantage in the play-offs

Chesham Utd 1 King’s Lynn Town 3

King’s Lynn Town warmed up for the play-offs with a solid 3-1 victory at Chesham United in their Evo-Stik Southern Premier Division clash.

The Linnets were inspired by a Craig Parker double as they delivered a professional display in the wake of manager Ian Culverhouse’s announcement that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Lynn went ahead at Chesham after just seven minutes when Parker scored after excellent work with Michael Gash.

Parker, who was back to his old self after a quiet spell on the pitch, doubled the lead on 23 minutes, this time Cameron King the provider.

Cameron Norman made it 3-0 six minutes after the restart with a sublime 25-yard free-kick, before the hosts pulled one back two minutes later through Shane Bush.

With all four play-off teams winning their final games on an incredible campaign, it is a case of ‘as you were’ going into the play-off semi finals.

The victory in Hertfordshire means that Lynn are guaranteed runners-up spot.

That means home advantage in Wednesday’s semi-final (7.45pm) and, should they progress through that, the final on Bank Holiday Monday.

Awaiting the Linnets in midweek will be Weymouth, 3-0 home winners over Hitchin, who finished the season in fifth place.

The other semi-final sees Slough play Kettering. Slough secured third place with a 2-1 home win over Royston while Kettering thumped Farnborough 6-2 despite going behind.

King’s Lynn Town: Street, Norman, Lappin, Blake-Tracy, Frary, Jarvis, King, Parker, Gash (Siddons 71), Hilliard (Mettam 65), Hawkins (Fryatt 75), Subs: Mettam, Siddons, Ward, McQuaid, Fryatt.

Scorers: Parker 8, 23; Norman 51.

Attendance: 341.