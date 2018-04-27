Underdogs Downham out to cause a Norfolk Senior Cup shock

Paul Neary has conceded his Downham Town side are the underdogs in Monday’s Norfolk Senior Cup final – but believes positive momentum and his side’s incredible team spirit can help them upset the odds.

Downham take on Norwich United at Carrow Road and victory over their Bostik League Division North opponents will see the Memorial Field side lift the oldest of Norfolk’s County Cups for the first time since 1966.

But win or lose Neary insists his side can enjoy the occasion and should be proud of getting this far.

“Games like this are what we all go into football for, I can’t wait for it,” Neary told the Lynn News.

“The lads deserve to go out and enjoy the game, they have worked so far to get here and if you can’t enjoy a final at Carrow Road then there is something wrong.

“It’s been an incredible season, reaching the final shows how far we have come since September. I’m so proud of everyone at the club, on and off the pitch who have helped us achieve this.

“Yes we are underdogs, but we go into the game on a high with the wind in our sails.

“The momentum is with us and I don’t think you can underestimate how important that can be.

“We have got an incredible team spirit and that counts for a lot, we will fight for each other on Monday and hopefully that can help us cause an upset.

“It’s not the first time this season we have been underdogs and it hasn’t stopped us before.”

Before Monday night’s showpiece (7.30pm), Town travel to Cornard United tomorrow for their penultimate game of the Thurlow Nunn Division One campaign.

Elsewhere in Division One, fourth-placed Swaffham Town travel to already-promoted Woodbridge Town .

King’s Lynn Town Reserves host their counterparts from AFC Sudbury at The Walks fresh from a 2-0 victory over Debenham LC on Wednesday night.

In the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, Fakenham Town welcome Ipswich Wanderers to Clipsbush Park (3pm).

The game is the Ghosts’ fourth league fixture in just seven days.

After the Ghosts’ 4-0 defeat to Felixstowe and Walton United on Tuesday night, Kegan Charlesworth was presented with a donation by the Seasiders who raised money for the player after he suffered a double leg break in the original fixture which was abandoned.

Fakenham also kindly donated their gate receipts from the game to Charlesworth who thanked everyone for their “overwhelming support”.