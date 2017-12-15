Walks opponents King’s Lynn Town and Slough both suffer from midweek big freeze

Their Tuesday night scheduled match away at Hitchin Town was postponed as the pitch at Top Field was covered in snow and the temperature not forecast to rise much.

Manager Neil Baker’s troops this season earned an FA Cup Second Round tie at home to League One Rochdale. In front of the live BT Sport cameras, the Rebels held their higher-ranked visitors to one goal before conceding three more in the final 25 minutes, to lose 4-0.

Slough fell to a home defeat on their return to league action last Saturday, 4-2 to Bishop’s Stortford. James Dobson and sub Brad Wadkins netted for the hosts.

Lynn’s midweek game at Gosport was also frozen out.

Fans are advised to check social media and the club or its website www.kltown.co.uk if tomorrow’s game is on bearing in mind a week of wintry and wet weather.

Linnets press officer Mark Hearle said: “It’s been a difficult week with the weather. I would suggest people who are planning to attend the match should check with the usual outlets.

“Keep your eye on social media Friday and Saturday.”

l Wednesday night’s scheduled youth team fixture against Peterborough North Star at The Walks was postponed.Areas of The Walks pitch remained frozen.