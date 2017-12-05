Walks pitch prompts King’s Lynn Town team changes

King’s Lynn Town may be flying high in the Southern League Premier Division – but manager Ian Culverhouse has hit out at the deteriorating state of the pitch at The Walks.

Culverhouse voiced his concerns about Lynn’s playing surface before Saturday’s 3-1 home victory over Redditch United.

The Linnets chief revealed that he tinkered with Lynn’s starting line-up at the weekend because of his doubts over the surface.

Culverhouse said: “I’m very disappointed. I came here wanting to play a team, but I couldn’t play that team because of the condition of the pitch.

“We should be coming here and having this as a home advantage but we can’t play the type of football that I want us to play when the pitch is like it is.

“As the home team we shouldn’t have to adapt to the condition of our own pitch, so that’s poor on our behalf,” he told Radio Norfolk.

Culverhouse believes his side have exceeded all expectations as they approach a busy run of fixtures – starting away at St Neots tonight – ahead of the festive period.

“We’ve missed a little bit of cut and thrust up front away from home recently, but every team will go through that at some point this season,” admitted the Lynn boss.

“I wanted us to be in around the mix at Christmas, but I think we are well above the points tally that I thought we would have at this stage and that’s full credit to the players that we have at the club.

“I think we are over achieving at the moment and with that comes expectation levels. We’ve got to learn to control those expectation levels and perform the best we can.

“I’d rather be the hunter than the hunted and at the moment we’re being hunted because we are top of the table. Teams will raise their games against us, but we’ve got to step up to that.

“I’m more than confident with what we’ve got in the dressing room and think we will only get stronger as the season goes on.”

Midfielder Michael Clunan, who bagged two penalties at the weekend, starts the first of a three-match suspension for the trip to play the Saints.

“Michael has been pivotal to what we’ve achieved this season so far, but his absence gives somebody else in the squad a chance,” said Culverhouse.

Linnets midfielder Craig Parker said that patience was key on Saturday as Lynn came from behind to claim victory on home soil.

Parker said: “We had to be very patient, the pitch isn’t the best and we had to dig deep.

“Even though we were 1-0 down at the break we knew that we had to remain patient and chances would come and that proved in the second half with the two penalties and Cam’s (Cameron Norman) goal.

“We’ve got three tough games coming up in St Neots, Farnborough and Gosport and it’s difficult to go away from home and win. St Neots will be tough as they’re flying at the moment, but it’s always a good pitch at St Neots and also at Farnborough, so hopefully that will allow us to play.”