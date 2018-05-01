Ward: Fans are key to King’s Lynn’s play-off hopes

King’s Lynn Town defender Tom Ward has sampled both the agony and ecstasy that comes with the play-offs.

And while the centre-half is ready to use his experience of success out on the pitch, he says that Lynn fans have a key part to play in tomorrow night’s semi-final against Weymouth at The Walks.

Ward, who has lost one play-off final and won another during the past five years, said: “Being at home gives us a huge advantage in the play-offs.

“We’ve worked hard to get where we are, now we’ve got two cup finals to prove how good we actually are.

“As a team we are excited about the play-offs rather than nervous and we’ve got a lot of experience in our squad.

“There might be a spell in the games where we need that extra support from the fans.

“I’m sure that they will come out in big numbers and I really hope that we’re successful for them as well as ourselves.”

Ward admitted that the Terras were probably the one team that Lynn wanted to avoid at the first stage.

“Out of all the sides we could have played, Weymouth are probably the one team that we would have chosen to avoid,” said Ward.

“They are one of only a few teams to have taken points from us twice this season, but it gives us the chance to put that right on Wednesday.

“Whoever we played at this stage was going to be tough but we are really looking forward to it as a team.

“If the weather isn’t particularly good, I think the game will be won in both boxes and that’s where we are strong.”

Ward was part of the successful St Albans side that defeated Chesham in the Southern League play-off final back in 2013/14.

But the following season he saw the other side of the coin when St Neots were beaten by a single goal against Truro at the same stage.

“It’s not nice losing any game of football, especially at that stage of the season,” said Ward.

“The last thing you want is to get beaten, but you also have to feel proud for getting to that stage. We’ve had a great season on the pitch.

“There’s nothing quite like getting promoted as a player and the rapport it brings with it.”