We’re not giving up on the title just yet,” says King’s Lynn Town skipper.

King’s Lynn Town’s Michael Clunan refuses to concede defeat in the Southern League Premier Division title race.

And the popular midfielder says the team will be doing everything possible to return home with three points from their top-of-the-table engagement at Hereford tomorrow.

The Linnets sit in second place going into the huge clash at Edgar Street but are 10 points adrift of the Bulls after they won 4-0 at Gosport Borough on Tuesday night.

But despite the gap to the leaders, the Lynn playmaker has revealed that squad will never give up fighting.

Clunan said: “From day one this season, the goal was promotion, whether that came by winning the league or going up through the play-offs.

“Hats off to Hereford who haven’t slipped up and who have won all of their games since we beat them.

“It’s unlikely that they are going to slip up and drop 13 points in 12 games but, having said that, we will still be playing every game as though we can still win the title.

“We know we are capable of beating anyone on our day and it’s almost nice that we’ve got this game against Hereford at the weekend.

“All of the lads are going to be up for it and there’s going to be 3,000 people watching the game.

“We’ve got some experienced players in our squad who have played at a higher level so they won’t be phased by that.

“They will be wanting to get one over us after what happened at the Walks earlier in the season, so it has all the makings of another great game.”

Whatever the outcome in the west country, the former Norwich City Academy star admitted there is still much work to be done to give the Linnets the best possible chance of fulfilling their dream.

“If we do fall short and end up finishing second, that could be very useful in the play-offs with home advantage,” said Clunan.

“We want to finish top, but if we can’t then second place has to be our aim.

“It’s going to be tough as we’ve got Kettering and Weymouth hot on our heels and Slough have lots of games in hand.

“I know the pitch hasn’t been the best at home, but having home advantage and the possibility of 1,500 plus fans behind you out-weighs every surface that you play on.”

The Lynn midfielder pointed to the home defeated to Chesham United back in November as the turning point of Lynn’s campaign.

“Our football hasn’t been so pretty as earlier in the season,” said Lynn’s skipper.

“After the Chesham defeat we realised that we needed to find a way to win, even if pitches didn’t suit our style of football.

“I think our position in the league shows that we have been prepared to roll our sleeves up and get down and dirty against the sides who like to go long.”

The 24-year-old revealed his side engaged in a “heart-to-heart” this week following their 1-0 reverse at Tiverton a fortnight ago.

“It helped not having a game last weekend in some ways so the squad could get rid of any niggles and knocks,” said Clunan.

“After losing, it’s sometimes nice to have a game immediately after to get it out of your system.

“We’ve had a meeting and a bit of a rally-up this week to get the lads refocused.

“We realise we’ve worked so hard to get where we are at this point in time and that it would be a great shame if we were to let it slip.

“The players are fully focused and raring to go on Saturday.”