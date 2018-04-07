Weeds leads King’s Lynn League way with a foolproof Southery treble

Have your say

Southery ASA hosted Gaywood Athletic in Division One of the Lynn Sunday League and romped away to an impressive 6-1 win in a game which was closer than the scoreline suggests.

Matty Weeds led the way with a foolproof hat-trick, supported by Ollie Martin, Terry Whitwell and Dan Coates.

Gaywood notched a consolation through Kristian Rigg.

Shouldham are really proving their worth this season in Division One and hosted perennial title challengers England’s Hope and, once more, Shouldham made Hope earn every last pass and goal.

Hope registered a 3-0 win courtesy of Ben Jimson (2) and James Dougal, but Hope certainly knew they were in a game.

In Division Two, Sutton St James hosted Long Sutton at Sutton Bridge in an all-Sutton affair.

The hosts walked away 4-1 winners in the South Holland derby.

Long Sutton scored through, believe it or not, Joseph Sutton, but it wasn’t enough for the points as Jack Murley (2), Kurt Scott and Ben Partridge bagged the win for James.

North West Norfolk League

Division One

Snettisham 3 Heacham 2

Nathan Blake’s experience helped a young Heacham side in this local derby.

Heacham took the lead twice, firstly through a clever flick from youngster Reece Wells and then, secondly, through the rapid Ahmed.

Both goals were cancelled out by the ever-improving Stuart Marsden.

However, the goal of this greatly entertaining match came from a superb volley from Jamie Cook which gave the Heacham keeper no chance.

Man-of-the-match for Snettisham was the irrepressible Stuart Marsden.

The game was well refereed by Ray Venimore, who was firm, but fair.