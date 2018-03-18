West Winch in final after edging past Reffley

West Winch reached the Mid Norfolk Youth League Under-16 League Cup final after a hard fought win against Reffley.

The pitch at KLA was very heavy underfoot, making it difficult for either team to establish a passing game and an enthralling contest was the result.

The home side took the lead early on when a corner was misjudged by West Winch keeper Harvey Cross and bundled over the line by Liam Mitchell. This shook West Winch into life and after winning a free kick, James Senter sent in a ball which Adam Dann headed to equalise. Reffley hit the post and crossbar while Cross made some fine saves.

The second half saw West Winch come out quickly and Rudi Stevens fed Josh Roberts who slotted home. Both teams continued to create chances and a goalmouth scramble was smashed in by Reffley’s Jack Utteridge.

With extra time looming, a break by Winch saw the ball handled in the area and the resulting penalty was converted by Stevens. Frantic attempts by Reffley to level again were repelled.

Well done to both teams for an entertaining game.