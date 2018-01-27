West Winch unearth gem of a sponsor

A fledging football team from West Norfolk have unearthed a new kit sponsor in what is their first season on the pitch.

Kit worth almost £500 has been supplied to fledgling West Winch FC by Leziate-based minerals firm Sibelco.

The club, whose motto is ‘start unknown finish unforgettable’, only took to the field for the first time at the start of this season and plays in Division Three of the Van Solutions North West Norfolk League.

Their campaign has started well with the team having won or drawn most of its matches.

They approached Sibelco for help, knowing the firm has a track record in supporting grassroots sports.

On the sponsorship deal, club spokesman Mark Whatley said: “Sibelco has been a tremendous help.

“Being a new team, finances can be worrying as there’s such a big outlay at the start.

“So a company sponsoring an item so essential like a kit has meant that we’ve been able to keep our focus on purchasing items such as training equipment to help develop and enhance the team.

‘Thank you from all of us!’

Sibelco has a sand quarry at its Leziate base, in Lynn.

Site manager Simon Mace said: “This is far from the first time we’ve sponsored local sports clubs and I very much doubt it will be the last.

“It’s a particular passion of ours and always a pleasure to help when we can.

“If there’s one thing that really cements a community it’s its sports teams and clubs.

“We wish West Winch every success for the coming season and beyond.”

On Saturday, West Winch successfully defeated Terrington Reserves 4-2 in the Division Three League Cup.