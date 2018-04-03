Wet weather decimates West Norfolk sporting fixtures

The wet weather wreaked havoc with the Easter sporting programme.

Yesterday’s top-of-the table clash between King’s Lynn Town and Kettering Town was postponed while all matches involving West Norfolk sides in the Thurlow Nunn League were washed out.

On Saturday, the games involving both King’s Lynn Town Reserves and Swaffham Town also fell foul of the elements.

The games that did beat the weather saw Downham Town push high-flying Framlingham Town all of the way before suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to the third-placed side at the Memorial Field.

In the Premier Division, Fakenham Town suffered a 2-0 defeat on the road at Haverhill Borough.

Away from football there was no joy for a number of other sports.

The big Easter Monday horse racing meeting at Fakenham was called off due to a waterlogged course.

Both legs of the King’s Lynn Stars’ Knockout Cup campaign against the Leicester Lions have also fallen victim to the rain.

Heavy rain fell before and during the bank holiday weekend saw the first leg at the Paul Chapman and Sons Arena postponed.

And, so bad is the weather, the Lynn Stars took the decision to postpone tomorrow’s return leg at the Adrian Flux Arena yesterday lunchtime.

The clubs have agreed the Leicester home leg on May 7 will now be a Knockout Cup tie and a new date for the league meeting is September 10.