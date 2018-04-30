Weymouth are underdogs for King’s Lynn play-off clash, says Terras boss

Weymouth manager Mark Molesley believes his side are underdogs going into Wednesday night’s play-off semi-final against King’s Lynn Town at The Walks.

The Terras completed their league campaign with a 3-0 win against Hitchin Town in the Evo-Stik Southern Premier Division to finish fifth in the league standings with 97 points.

Molesley told reporters: “King’s Lynn are a great side, we will probably go into the tie as underdogs a little bit seeing as we finished a little bit lower and they have home advantage.

“But there is nothing between all of us so it is whoever turns up and performs on the day and our lads will certainly prepare right and work hard.”

Reflecting on the victory over Hitchin and the Terras season as a whole, Molesley added: “It is a clean sheet, another three goals. It is 97 points and we have ended up finishing fifth, it has been a crazy season.

“To stay at the pace for a brand new team, a young team that is still learning and going to get better all of the time. I think we have done well to stay the course and give us that chance.”

The Linnets, who secured second place in the table and home advantage courtesy of their 3-1 victory at Chesham, go into the one-off clash looking to end a rotten record in the play-offs.

Despite being drawn at home on all three occasions, Lynn have lost all three showpiece games played at The Walks.

In May 2004, Redditch beat Lynn 1-0 in the East versus West Championship match in front of a bunmper 2,014 crowd.

Redditch went on to play Merthyr for a place in the newly-formed Conference North and South divisions.

Two years later, Chippenham Town ran out 3-1 winners with 1,065 attending and the following season saw Maidenhead United emerge with a 1-0 success in front of a crowd of 1,154.

Wednesday’ fixture, where gates open at 6pm, has been set as a category C game.

This is an all pay fixture including season ticket holders (Cat C) and executive season ticket holders (£45).

Gate money for this fixture is split between the two clubs as per league rules.

Sponsorship opportunities are available and anyone interested should contact the club.

If the tie is level after 90 minutes, two periods of 15 minutes extra-time will be played. If scores remain level then penalties will then decide the winner.