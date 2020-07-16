A former King's Lynn Town footballer has been handed a 10-month ban from all football-related activity due to betting breaches.

Defender Joe Robinson, who now plays for Newmarket Town in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, learned his punishment during a personal hearing with the Football Association earlier this week.

The ex-Ipswich Town centre-back, who joined the Jockeys last summer from the National League Linnets, made 10 appearances at The Walks, having arrived at the club in January 2019.