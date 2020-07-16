Former King's Lynn Town footballer handed 10-month ban for betting breaches
Published: 14:55, 16 July 2020
| Updated: 14:56, 16 July 2020
A former King's Lynn Town footballer has been handed a 10-month ban from all football-related activity due to betting breaches.
Defender Joe Robinson, who now plays for Newmarket Town in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, learned his punishment during a personal hearing with the Football Association earlier this week.
The ex-Ipswich Town centre-back, who joined the Jockeys last summer from the National League Linnets, made 10 appearances at The Walks, having arrived at the club in January 2019.
Read moreFootballKings Lynn
More by this authorGreg Plummer
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)