King's Lynn Town deserve to be promoted to the top flight of the National League - that's the opinion of former Linnets midfielder Craig Parker.

Lynn's agonising wait to find out whether they will be promoted from the National League North this season could finally come to an end on Monday.

Clubs from the league will vote on resolutions to end the season on June 15 with PPG set to be used to decide the final outcomes, but without the play-offs in both the North and South sections