King's Lynn Town were knocked out of the FA Cup this afternoon, but not before they had been heaped with praise by some famous football names.

The Linnets lost 3-0 at home to Stevenage in a second round game seen by hundreds of thousands of football fans live on BBC1.

But former England and Liverpool keeper David James, ex-Brighton and Crystal Palace striker Glenn Murray, former England and Everton goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis and Stevenage manager Steve Evans himself all had kind words to say about Lynn.

Manager Tommy Widdrington with sons Theo and Kai

The coverage was hosted by Manish Bhasin, who was joined in the studio by James and Murray, while commentating at The Walks was Steve Wyeth, with expert analysis from Brown-Finnis.

The legendary England striker Alan Shearer's father is best friends with the dad of Linnets manager Tommy Widdrington, and before the match, Wyeth revealed to Widdrington that the former Newcastle man had predicted a Lynn win.

Widdrington told Wyeth: "That's amazing. Win, lose or draw, it's really a win for us. Five or six of my lads, and myself, should be at a higher level.

A house in Tennyson Road decked with Lynn colours

Stevenage manager Steve Evans told Wyeth: "Outside of the World Cup, this is the one competition everyone has great ambitions in and great memories of."

During the match Brown-Finnis was very complimentary of Lynn. During the goalless first half, she said: "The build up play from Lynn shows that they can match Stevenage and they don't rely on set pieces, as can be the perception of non-league teams."

There was first half praise for keeper Paul Jones from Brown-Finnis, saying: "What a brilliant, unbelievable and improvised save," and on midfielder Josh Barrett, she added: "He's been Lynn's most competent, quality player in the first half. His reading of the game and touch on the ball are excellent."

Of Linnets owner Stephen Cleeve, she added: "He and his staff have put on this occasion exceptionally well. He divides opinion, but in the seven years he has been at the club they have moved in one direction, and that has been up."

There were 350 Stevenage fans present - here's one!

As the half-time whistle sounded, Wyeth said: "This match was one that had a distinct flavour of an upset and nothing has happened during the first 45 minutes that suggests otherwise. Lynn have more than punched above their weight."

Former Brighton striker Murray said at the break: "Lynn are playing the better, quality football and they've been really good and have controlled the game. Every time Barrett gets on the ball, he makes things happen. I think they will score in the second half and I think they can go on and win it."

David James added: "Lynn are passing it around really nicely. They're on the edge of doing something special. You would think after that half that Lynn were the league side and Stevenage the National League North outfit."

Linnets fans before the game

Manager Widdrington's son Theo was injured and substituted in the first half, and his other boy, Kai, was also in the crowd.

However, the Strictly Come Dancing star had to rush back for this evening's show during the second half.

He told BBC during the half time interval: "I'm gutted for my little brother getting injured. Lynn have been playing great football today and I fancy them to score. To see dad here is amazing and hopefully his boys can pull off the win."

Lynn's FA Cup hopes were destroyed by three goals in five minutes early in the second half, but there was still praise from Wyeth, who added: "Lynn have every reason to believe now that they can be part of the established furniture of the FA Cup proper rounds. Other than that five minute spell, it was a pretty equal game."

Before the game

Brown-Finnis, who admitted she confused youthful looking Lynn sub Zane Walker with an academy player before the game and asked the 23-year-old his age, said: "The gulf in class was not visible during the first half - it is now."

However, she added: "Lynn captain Michael Clunan has done an excellent, unsung hero's job in midfield, but Tyler Denton has been their best player from start to finish, he has been fantastic.

"Unfortunately for Lynn, Luke Norris (Stevenage's two-goal man) had that cutting edge quality that they didn't and herein lies the result."

Linnets fans

As so often, the last word was with Stevenage boss Evans, who told the BBC: "Lynn were tremendous in the first half. I hope lots of the supporters who came to see them today come back and watch future matches at The Walks as Tommy Widdrington is doing a wonderful job here."