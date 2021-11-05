A former Linnets player will make his long-awaited return to the club tomorrow when the BBC’s Football Focus come to town.

Dion Dublin – a co-guest on the BBC show – donned a King's Lynn shirt during the late 1980s during a brief spell on loan at The Walks from Cambridge United.

Dublin, whose brother Clem also played for the club, arrived at The Walks as a centre half before going on to make his name in the game with the likes of Manchester United, Coventry City and Aston Villa as a striker.

Dion Dublin at the Cambridge United Hall of Fame inductee evening. Picture: Simon Lankester (52881857)

His 20-year career, which also saw him play for Lynn's Norfolk neighbours Norwich City, saw him score some 183 goals in 613 appearances.

The BBC is filming in King’s Lynn ahead of their First Round Proper FA Cup tie with League Two side Walsall and fans are being urged to arrive early.

Tomorrow's show, which will be aired at on BBC One at midday, will be presented by Scott and co-guests Leon Osman and Dublin.

A Tweet from the club this morning said: "Those wishing to attending the filming of football focus, it will be a first come first serve for entrance and will be controlled by @BBCSport

"Attendees should wear a mask except when eating or drinking. Filming will be starting around 10.45am."

Following the announcement that BBC would be visiting Norfolk last month, a statement on the club’s website said: “The BBC have asked us to invite around 100 fans to attend the filming of the programme at the ground.

“To attend, we require you to have purchased a ticket for the game and to be at the ground from 10.45am on matchday.

“Better still if you are wearing a club shirt or scarf, the more chance you have of getting in. Some of you will be in the Blues and Gold Bar and some in the cafe/shop area.

“The Blue and Gold bar and cafe will open early for attendees and you never know you may get on TV or even be interviewed live on the BBC."

Since debuting in 1974, Football Focus has been a fixture of the Saturday television schedule in Britain.

It features a preview of all the top footballing action with detailed analysis from an expert panel of guests.

Scott is the new host of the show after taking over from Dan Walker earlier this year.

Walker hosted the programme since 2009, following in the footsteps of the likes of Gary Lineker, who hosted it from 1996 to 1999, and Bob Wilson.