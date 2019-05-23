King's Lynn Town defender Frazer-Blake Tracy has finally completed his move to Peterborough United.

Lynn confirmed the departure of the highly-rated left-back this afternoon - less than 48 hours after details of his transfer to the ABAX Stadium first emerged.

The Linnets are said to be delighted with the compensation package that has been agreed for the 23-year-old.

A delighted Frazer Blake-Tracy celebrates after scoring a late equaliser against Histon at The Walks. Picture: TIM SMITH (4049279)

Club chairman Stephen Cleeve told the club's website: "Firstly, it goes without saying that I am truly delighted for Frazer on securing this move into league football with a great club like Peterborough United.

"He has worked extremely hard in his time with us and fully deserves the chance to earn his living from the game he loves.

"I must also thank Peterborough United for their handling of the situation and I am pleased to confirm that King’s Lynn Town have been looked upon very favourably financially in the deal that has been agreed.

"It again proves that playing for King's Lynn Town can put you in the shop window and get you noticed by full-time clubs, as Cameron Norman and Cameron King proved last season and now the move with Frazer has shown.

"Everyone at the club wishes Frazer well with his move into league football and all the very best for the future."

Blake-Tracy, who was offered a new deal by the Linnets, has signed a two-year contract with the League One outfit.

Because he was under 24 years of age, Lynn were entitled to compensation for the player.

The left-sided defender, who was also being chased by Tranmere, Stevenage and Portsmouth, joined Lynn from Lowestoft Town for £2,000 in June 2017 having progressed through the Academy at Dereham Town.

The popular defender, who scored two goals and provided numerous assists last season, missed just one league game in the Southern Central Premier as Lynn earned promotion to the National League North.