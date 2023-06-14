Formula One star George Russell has said that if he was a professional footballer, he would have wanted to start his career in Lynn.

The 25-year-old, who was born in the town, was speaking at the Champions League final in Istanbul last Saturday evening.

He was asked by a reporter where he would start out if he were playing football instead of racing cars, and Russell replied: “If I was a football player, the place I’d start my career at would be King’s Lynn FC.”

George Russell has said he would start his football career at King's Lynn FC. Picture: Steve Etherington

And the club cheekily sent him a trial offer, tweeting that he is “more than welcome to come down and try out”.

The Mercedes driver, who hails from Tydd, was attending the showpiece match with his father and brother.

He won his first Grand Prix late last year after taking the chequered flag in São Paulo.

And he will be back in action this weekend at the Candian Grand Prix, currently sitting fifth in the Drivers Championship standings.