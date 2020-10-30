Record-breaking goalkeeper Alex Street says he was left with no other option other than to leave King's Lynn Town after ten successful years between the posts.

Street took to social media to post his thoughts after the Linnets announced his departure an hour ago.

Street, who had been part of the club since it reformed, has been completely frozen out this season following the arrival of on-loan Norwich City goalkeeper Archie Mair.

The 29-year-old played 466 for the Linnets, keeping 139 clean sheets, during his time between the posts, breaking all appearance records in the process.

King's Lynn Town goalkeeper Alex Street. (33635048)

The long-serving Street said: "My time at King's Lynn Town has come to an end. After being told I was going to be a number two, I've made the decision to leave the club.

"It wasn't an easy decision as King's Lynn is a club that I love and will always have great memories of and being part of the journey to get to this point.

"I didn't expect to achieve what I have with this club when I signed as an 18-year-old boy.

"I've had a fantastic time growing with the club and made so many great friends along the way. A big thank-you to the fans that have supported me over the years, it really doesn't go unproved.

"All good things must come to an end at some point and sadly now is my time, but I leave with my head held high."

Street is being strongly linked with a move to Bedford Town, where former Linnets boss Gary Setchell is now manager.

Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve said: "Peds has always been a mammoth character not only in the dressing room but around the football club in general.

"However I fully understand that he needs, and indeed wants, to be playing first team football.

"I personally would like to thank Alex for all of his efforts for the club in the very long time he has been here, not only in my time, but previous to it.

"He has been a tremendous and loyal servant and a popular figure among our supporters. I wish him well for the future, both on and off the field."

Street arrived at the club in 2010 from Wisbech Town where he had made 63 appearances.

Apart from the 2012/13 campaign, where he spent time at Wisbech, Deeping Rangers and Spalding United under a dual registration and briefly the following year at Leiston, he has been a regular fixture between the posts for Town.

Goalkeeper Alex Street who had found himself watching from the stands for the majority of King's Lynn Town's National League campaign so far. (42689705)

He was part of the Linnets team that were promoted from the United Counties League after finishing second to champions Long Buckby who declined promotion.

The following season saw another dramatic period for the club with another promotion, this time from the Division One South of the Northern Premier Division which saw Lynn finish as champions by six points after overcoming a Coalville Town team who, at one stage, held a huge 12-point lead over them.

There was to be disappointment for the Lynn custodian in 2018 when, following a dramatic season, the Linnets missed out on promotion to the National League set up after visitors Slough Town scored a late winner at The Walks in the Southern League play-off final.

A year later, later that sorrow turned to joy as promotion was gained to National League North after Lynn won a dramatic super play-off final at Warrington following extra-time.

Last season, he was again a part of Ian Culverhouse’s squad that gained promotion to the National League after the curtailed season was decided on a points per game (PPG ) scenario.

This season, Street started Lynn's first two games of the campaign and since his omission from the side Lynn have failed to pick up another point.