Stephen Cleeve believes King's Lynn Town is a football club going places after securing the services of Ian Culverhouse in the long term.

The Linnets boss has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year deal, taking him up to the end of the 2021-22 season.

And the Lynn chairman has praised Culverhouse's commitment as the current National League North leaders look to make it back-to-back promotions.

King's Lynn Town chairman Stephen Cleeve, left, with manager Ian Culverhouse, centre, and director of football Robbie Back after the Linnets boss signed a two-and-a-half year contract this evening. (26913849)

Cleeve said: "I'm delighted that Ian has signed a contract. He is a great manager and is doing some great things at this football club.

"He's turned it around from where it was, not going very far, to challenging now and becoming quite exciting for everyone to watch.

"I'm ecstatic that he has signed. I'd have liked to have signed him for a lifetime, but two-and-a-half years shows great commitment on Ian's part.

"It was important from the club's perspective that we carry on doing what we are on the pitch."

The Linnets have enjoyed unprecedented success under the guidance of Culverhouse.

He led the club to a second-place finish in the Southern League Premier, after which they lost in the play-off final to Slough Town, before guiding the club to promotion via the Super play-off last season after a second-place finish in the Southern Central Premier.

The club, who haven't lost at home for more than 16 months, are sitting in their highest league position for many decades.

After extending his stay at The Walks, the former Norwich City defender said: "The club has moved on leaps and bounds since the first day I walked in.

"It's a project I'm glad to be involved in and the club is growing on and off the pitch.

"The infrastructure behind the scenes is coming on really, really well and, with what we're producing on the pitch, it was a no brainer."

The Lynn chief also heaped praised on the club's playing squad who continue to defy the odds against many full-time clubs at Step Two.

"The boys have surpassed all expectations this season and I still think there's more to come," said Culverhouse.

"They are really focused on what they are trying to do here, so it's about keeping a level head on it and let's see where it takes us."

Culverhouse's contract signing comes 48-hours before King's Lynn's top-of-the-table clash against York City at The Walks.