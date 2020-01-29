King's Lynn Town defender Ross Barrows has paid a poignant tribute to former playing colleague Jordan Sinnott following his tragic death at the weekend.

Barrows described Mr Sinnott - whose death over the weekend triggered a Nottinghamshire Police murder investigation - as an 'amazing lad who always played with a smile on his face'.

Nottinghamshire Police launched a murder inquiry after the 25-year-old midfielder died in hospital on Saturday, January 25, following two incidents in Retford.

Jordan Sinnott died on Saturday evening. (27714473)

Mr Sinnott, who played for Matlock Town on loan from Alfreton Town, was found unconscious with a suspected fractured skull following a disturbance in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It was during his time at FC Halifax where Barrows got to know the Bradford-born player, who helped the Yorkshire club achieve promotion from the National League North back in 2016/17.

Barrows said: "I was absolutely devastated when I heard the news. I can't even imagine what his family and close friends must be going through at the minute.

"He was such an amazing lad who always played the game with a smile on his face. I've got so many fond memories of him.

"Jordan was such an unbelievable player who could do so many things with a football. His range of passing, technique and finishing ability was unreal.

"At any given moment, he was capable of pulling off anything spectacular on the pitch. I remember him setting both goals up in the National League North play-off final victory against Chorley.

"He had such a big impact on so many clubs and people, not just with his footballing ability but also as a person.

"When something like this happens it makes you realise that should always play every game as though it's your last."

Ross Barrows in possession. (23796225)

The midfielder started his career at Huddersfield Town and also played for Chesterfield. His father, Lee Sinnott, played for Bradford City, Crystal Palace and Watford.

Football clubs across England are paying tribute to former FC Halifax Town midfielder by joining a campaign to pay their own tributes to Mr Sinnott.

Friends of the footballer are calling on clubs to donate shirts with Mr Sinnott’s name and the number 25 emblazoned on the back, which will be used at his funeral before being donated to Sport Relief.

King's Lynn Town have joined the campaign and Barrows said: "I'm so thankful that the chairman (Stephen Cleeve) and director of football (Robbie Back) have become involved with the campaign, it means so much to me personally."