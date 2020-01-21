King's Lynn Town have beaten off a host of clubs to secure the signature of another proven goalscorer.

The National League North leaders have swooped to sign frontman Dayle Southwell on a two-and-a-half year deal from FC Halifax.

Southwell - who scored 54 goals in 87 appearances for Boston United between 2014 and 2016 - was believed to be being courted by a number of clubs with both Chorley and the Pilgrims among them.

Dayle Southwell after signing for King's Lynn Town. Picture: Greg Plummer (27286247)

Linnets director of football Robbie Back said: "Dayle's a really good signing for this football club. He's a proven goalscorer at this level and it has taken a lot of hard work from Ian (Culverhouse), Stephen Cleeve and myself to make it happen.

"We've been looking to bring in a striker in the last few weeks just to bolster the squad.

"Dayle is only going to improve it even more and he'll also take some of the workload off Mazza (Adam Marriott) and Gashy (Michael Gash).

"We just needed a bit more strength in depth and I'm delighted that we've managed to get it over the line, especially after the weekend we've just had."

Lincoln-based Southwell, a former Grimsby Town player, has also featured for Wycombe Wanderers, Lincoln City and Guiseley.

His goalscoring exploits earned him a move to Wycombe Wanderers in League Two.

By the end of the 2015-16 season, Southwell helped Boston United to the play-offs, scoring 24 goals and receiving both the National League North Golden Boot and Boston's Player-of-the-Season award.

Southwell, a former England C international, said: "It feels brilliant to be here. I've just been in with the manager and having spoken to several people around the club it seems like exciting times ahead.

"I was made aware by my agent that King's Lynn were interested. I was very keen to speak to them and explore that avenue. It all happened so fast."

The 26-year-old featured against the Linnets twice while on loan with the Pilgrims over the festive period.

"The way Lynn played was very encouraging and it looks like a great team to play in," said Southwell.

He is eligible to face Blyth Spartans on Saturday.