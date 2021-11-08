Wrexham's superstar owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, could make a surprise visit to King's Lynn on Saturday.

The Hollywood pair, who watched the Dragons for the first time at Maidenhead United last month, are believed to be staying in the UK for a number of weeks after arriving in the country at the end of October.

And the fixture schedule could see them make a surprise appearance at The Walks when Wrexham visit in the National League.

Deadpool star Reynolds and McElhenney, known for his role as Ron in the cult sitcom 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia', took over affairs at the Racecourse Ground back in February.

A unanimous supporters' vote approved the move, which has seen the third oldest professional club in the world benefit from an immediate cash injection towards on-field and off-field projects.

Their high-profile takeover of the non-league club caused a media storm earlier this year with the acting duo adored by millions of people all over the world.

But due to Coronavirus restrictions and other difficulties they had previously been unable to watch their new club in the flesh until last month.

The Linnets are expecting a bumper crowd for Saturday's National League clash with Wrexham expected to sell-out their full allocation of tickets for the game.

It will be Lynn's first game since their FA Cup defeat to Walsall which was marred by crowd disorder in the second half.