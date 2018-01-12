Home grown talent Kerr and Lambert back with King’s Lynn Stars

Two of the King’s Lynn Stars’ most popular modern day riders, Robert Lambert and Lewis Kerr, will be back with the speedway club in 2018.

What’s more is that European Under-19 Champion Lambert and Kerr are both Norfolk-based.

Also, both had made their British debuts with the Adrian Flux Arena outfit’s Young Stars team, Kerr in 2010 and Lambert in 2013.

Kerr, born and raised in West Norfolk and who has lived in Dersingham for the past two years, has already had extensive experience of a number of speedway tracks.

Since making his switch from motocross and beginning in the shale sport with the Young Stars, he has taken in Lynn’s senior side; plus Newcastle, Lakeside, Ipswich and Somerset, among others.

The 27-year-old − who has also recently signed for Glasgow in the 2018 second tier − said of his return to Lynn: “I’m really pleased.

“I think the couple of years I’ve had away have been good, going to other tracks, meeting new people, and I’m really glad to be back.

“I ride King’s Lynn well. I really don’t know what number I’ll be riding at or my average, whether I’ll be at reserve or in the main body of the team.

“I’ll ride where I’m put and if I’m at reserve, the aim is to get into the main body; try and keep myself in the main body, that’s got to be the target.

“If I start at reserve, hopefully I’ll be a trump card for them.

“We’ll see what happens. It’s great to be heading back to King’s Lynn and I’m sure we are in for an exciting season.”

Kerr added that he feels he has benefited from his move to other clubs, saying: “A few years ago my King’s Lynn average and my Newcastle home average were really, really good and my away averages weren’t as good.

“I just feel like I’m more of an all-round sort of a rider now.

“My away average in the Premier League is higher than my home one, so just getting a couple of seasons away and getting around did me the world of good.”

