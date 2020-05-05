Home   Sport   Article

King's Lynn housing complex keeps spirits high with colourful decoration

By Greg Plummer
-
greg.plummer@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:04, 05 May 2020
 | Updated: 13:06, 05 May 2020

Staff and tenants at a King's Lynn Housing with Care scheme have decorated the main dining area with a large rainbow coloured balloon arch.

The colourful display at Lisbon Court has created a real feel-good feeling between staff and tenants during the cornavirus pandemic.

Night team leader Victoria Farnham said:"During this hard time myself we wanted to do something loving, happy and bright for our work colleagues and tenants.

Read more
CoronavirusHuman InterestKings Lynn

More by this author

Greg Plummer
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE