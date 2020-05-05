King's Lynn housing complex keeps spirits high with colourful decoration
Published: 13:04, 05 May 2020
| Updated: 13:06, 05 May 2020
Staff and tenants at a King's Lynn Housing with Care scheme have decorated the main dining area with a large rainbow coloured balloon arch.
The colourful display at Lisbon Court has created a real feel-good feeling between staff and tenants during the cornavirus pandemic.
Night team leader Victoria Farnham said:"During this hard time myself we wanted to do something loving, happy and bright for our work colleagues and tenants.
