Hunstanton Lawn Tennis Tournament cancelled due to coronavirus

By Greg Plummer
Published: 16:51, 04 May 2020
 | Updated: 16:52, 04 May 2020

The Hunstanton Lawn Tennis Tournament has been cancelled due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Britain’s largest tennis tournament was due to take place Sunday, August 16, to Saturday, August 22.

The committee has with great disappointment and sadness reluctantly taken the decision to cancel the event, which annually attracts more than 1,200 competitors to play junior and senior events at the Recreation Ground.

