Ian Culverhouse has committed his managerial future to King's Lynn Town - 48 hours before the club's biggest league game in decades.

The Linnets boss has agreed terms on a two-and-a-half year contract that will extend his stay at The Walks until the end of the 2021/22 season.

A statement on the club's website said: "King's Lynn Town Football Club are delighted to announce that Ian Culverhouse has committed his future to the club by signing a contract until the end of the 2022 season.

"Ian has enjoyed a huge success on the pitch in his two spells as boss.

"He led the club to a second-place finish in the Southern League Premier, after which they lost in the play-off final to Slough Town, before guiding the club to promotion via the Super play-off last season.

"The club, who haven't lost at home for more than 16 months, currently top the National League North table and are sitting in their highest league position for many decades."

Linnets director of football Robbie Back said: "This is great news for the club, supporters and players. The contract comes after two hugely-successful years in charge of King’s Lynn and will ensure the long-term foundations on the pitch.

"I'm sure our supporters would agree, it is truly wonderful news and I am extremely thrilled to keep continuing working with Ian, not only professionally, but personally too as we have a good relationship.

"I feel this represents one of the big moments since the club reformed, I believe there is no better manager at this level than Ian.

"The decision also keeps with the club’s overall strategy of building from a position of strength. I'd like to thank the chairman for making this deal happen and securing Ian's services for the next few years."

The Linnets have enjoyed unprecedented success under the guidance of Culverhouse.

In his first spell in Norfolk, he led the club to a second-place finish in the Southern League Premier, after which they lost in the play-off final to Slough Town.

He subsequently left Lynn, and was named manager of Grantham Town at the end of May 2018.

However, after resigning as Gingerbreads boss in October 2018 he sensationally returned to the Lynn hot seat a month later.

Once again, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City defender guided the Linnets to the Southern League Central play-offs before eventually leading the club to promotion after beating Warrington in a Super play-off.

The news will come as a huge boost to National League North leaders Lynn on the eve of their top-of-the-table clash against York City at The Walks on Saturday.