King's Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse says he is delighted to have signed a contract with the club.

Culverhouse has put pen to paper on a two-year deal which will keep him at the National League club until the summer of 2023.

The announcement regarding Culverhouse's commitment came just before this afternoon's 1-1 against FC Halifax Town in the National League.

King's Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse directs his players during Saturday's game against Dover (43230259)

Culverhouse said: "I spoke to Stephen (Cleeve) and Robbie (Back) at length and I like where it's going at the moment.

"It's good to be a part of it and we've got good plans here. We've got to stay in this league and if we get it right it has got a lot of legs.

"I'm really enjoying it. It's a hell of a challenge challenge in a great league and against very good teams."

"If we can stay in this league, I think this football club can grow again.

"It's a good project and I believe there is a lot of scope for this club to grow and become a really professional outfit."

The former Norwich City player and assistant manager is in his second spell at The Walks and has taken the Linnets to within one step of the Football League after successive promotions.

The Lynn chief believes his side will continue to improve after sharing the spoils with FC Halifax Town at home.

Linnets debutant Alex Kiwomya saw his first half goal cancelled out by Tom Bradbury early in the second half in the thick fog at The Walks.

Culverhouse said: "We haven't played since playing Torquay here. We were good then and I thought we were good again today.

"I don't think we're far away from being a force. We are becoming hard to beat and are giving sides a good game.

"We are almost clicking. It's the little fundamentals and making the right decisions at the right time, but we'll get it right.

"I was pleased with a point but when you analyse it we should have perhaps got three. I thought we had enough chances ton win the game today."