National League North title chasers King's Lynn Town are facing a potentially exhausting fixture backlog.

Today's league clash at Altrincham has fallen foul of the weather and the games are now starting to pile up for manager Ian Culverhouse and his players.

The Linnets, who have now had three successive blank Saturday's, have lost three of their last four fixtures to the elements.

The Walks (29853558)

Lynn, who will now train today, have a gruelling end to the campaign, with eight fixtures still to be fulfilled before the end of March and another five in April – plus the postponed Altrincham fixture – to come.

With Easter falling on the second weekend of April, Lynn are starting to run out of alternative dates for fixtures should there be any more postponements.

Lynn have free Tuesday's on March 24th and 31st, but only one in April, which is the 21st, because of Good Friday and Easter Monday.

With the Linnets due to travel to Hereford on the first weekend of April, it is unlikely that they will want the Altrincham trip rescheduled for the final Tuesday in March.

Ian Culverhouse and Paul Bastock watch their side suffer their first home defeat of the season against Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday. Picture: Tim Smith. (28218446)

League leaders Lynn, who are a point clear at the top, are next in action at home to Southport next Saturday.

By that time they could find themselves knocked off top spot unless Kidderminster Harriers - the team to end Lynn's long unbeaten home record earlier this month - can do them a huge favour at home to York City today.