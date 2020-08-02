An independent fostering agency is reaching out to individuals and families in King’s Lynn, Hunstanton and Downham who are interested in becoming foster parents, with virtual information evenings.

Prior to the pandemic, ISP would host regular drop-in events where members of the local community could pop in and speak with the friendly team to find out more information about fostering, as well as hear the first-hand experiences from existing foster parents.

Now, to ensure people can still discover more about life as a foster parent in a non-pressurised environment, ISP has launched a series of virtual events, set to take place weekly over the coming month.