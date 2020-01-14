King's Lynn Town commercial manager Mark Hearle has spoken about preparations ahead of the club's biggest league game for a number of decades.

National League North leaders Lynn host second-placed outfit York City in a huge showdown at The Walks in a game that could go a long way to eventually deciding the title.

With the game now only a matter of days away, plans behind the scenes are well underway as the Linnets prepare to welcome the Minstermen.

The Walks - home of King's Lynn Town Football Club (15041654)

Hearle said: "It goes without saying everyone at the club is looking forward greatly to what on paper, looks to be a hugely-exciting game between two in-form teams.

"Arrangements for the day are slightly different than usual with the club's box office open between 6pm and 8pm on Friday evening for the sale of match tickets for the following day.

"This will help supplement the ticket sales that have taken place during the week online and hopefully take some of the pressure away from the box office on Saturday.

"The box office will open at 11am on Saturday morning with the ground opening at midday when all facilities will be open for business."

With a bumper four-figure crowd expected through the turnstiles. Hearle added: "The match is segregated with the York supporters again in the segregated area at the Tennyson Road End of the ground. We will be employing extra security staff to add to our existing numbers.

"My advice is the same as always to anyone coming along on Saturday needing to purchase a ticket and that is to arrive as early as you possibly can.

"Please buy online if at all possible or take advantage of our extra hours of selling ahead of the weekend to avoid the frustration of potential delays just ahead of kick-off.

"It is a big day for the club and we need everything to run as smoothly as possible."

Fans wanting to buy tickets online can do so by visiting: www.kltown.co.uk and following the relevant links.

The Linnets, who are sitting in their highest league position for many decades, find themselves a point ahead of York City in second spot with two games in hand.