He suffered a career-threatening cruciate ligament injury at Barnet and, at 34, perhaps requires a little more physiotherapy than some of his playing colleagues after a big match.

But King's Lynn Town striker Michael Gash says his current ailment is the most painful injury he has ever endured during his illustrious career.

Fresh from being released from hospital with pancreatitis earlier this week, Gash, an absolute warrior on the pitch for the Linnets, admitted he has never experienced pain quite like it.

Match winner Michael Gash. (34383558)

Gash, now back at his Peterborough home after a ten-day stay in Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, said: "It's been the worst experience of my life and something I never want to go through ever again.

"The pain was unbearable and it's still up in the air as to what could have caused it.

"I had a lot of discomfort in my stomach and back and hot sweats with it. Thankfully after speaking to physio Carol (Holland) I made the decision to go to see a doctor.

"When I look back at it, I'm so glad that I made that decision because if I'd have been in that kind of pain at home on the Friday night then I may have had to call for an ambulance

"Not in terms of recovery time, but I'd take a cruciate ligament injury over this any day of the week. It has been horrific."

Gash, who has a huge heart on the pitch - and an even bigger one off it - took great comfort from the support of hospital staff and friends and family alike.

"It was so tough in hospital, being in there for my birthday and not being able to see the wife and kids," he said.

"I'm not frightened to admit it, but the pain brought me to tears once or twice. Thankfully for me my liver and kidneys are fine and now I can finally see some light at the end of the tunnel.

"It was quite an emotional time and it was great to read some of the many messages that people sent to me.

"I can't express how grateful I am to the doctors and medial staff and everyone who everyone has passed on their best wishes."

Now a stone lighter and unable to walk for any great length of time, the former England C striker will have to undergo another scan in six weeks to make sure he is fully on the mend.

And as much as Lynn would like him back out on the pitch, the frontman says there is no timescale on his return.

It is almost guaranteed that he will be sidelined for the start of Lynn's National League campaign on October 3, although the news on fellow strike partner Adam Marriott (ankle) appears to be slowly improving.

"This isn't an injury where you can set a date, I've just got to take each day as it comes and go on medical advice," he admitted.

"Some times you can rush back or play with niggly little injuries, but I know in my head that I can't do that this time.

"I'm on a low-fat diet and can only walk for a few minutes at a time. It's about resting up and taking one day at a time.

"All of the lads have been great and I can't wait to get back out on the pitch with them."