Iversen comes home as King’s Lynn Stars complete 2018 team

Niels-Kristian Iversen, one of the top riders in world speedway and a firm fans’ favourite, is ‘coming home’ to the King’s Lynn Stars for the 2018 SGB Premiership season.

Iversen and talented young Dane Kasper Andersen complete the seven for the next campaign.

Iversen is the signing fans have wanted since the end of last season: a four-time FIM Speedway World Cup winner, five-time Grand Prix winner and six-time Danish champion.

Andersen is a new signing for the Adrian Flux Arena club who rode for Esbjerg in his home country last season − alongside Iversen, impressing his compatriot along the way.

The Danish duo joins Robert Lambert, Thomas Jorgensen, Lewis Rose, Ty Proctor and Lewis Kerr in the Lynn line-up for 2018.

Stars co-promoter Dale Allitt believes the final two signings guarantee excitement and entertainment for fans. He says both will make a big impact in 2018.

“To have these two riding for King’s Lynn in 2018 is a huge plus and it rounds off what we feel is a strong team who have the capability to push for the play-offs,” Allitt said.

“Sealing a return for Niels was always a priority for us this year because last season we missed him and I think he missed us too.

“Niels is an out-and-out No.1 who is a consistent, reliable, big points scorer and to have him coming home is great for everyone, and we can’t wait to have him back in the team. He wants to come back to England and perform how he always has.

“Niels also put a strong recommendation in for Kasper to join King’s Lynn as did former fans’ favourite Tom P Madsen who worked with him over in Denmark last season.

“He has performed well in the last year and he scored a paid maximum in his final meeting for Esbjerg so the talent is certainly there.

“Kasper is very keen to do well in his first season in England as a new asset of the club and having the support of fellow Danes in Niels and Thomas Jorgensen will help him a lot we feel.

“There’s no pressure on him, we just want him to settle as soon as he possibly can and once that’s happened we believe he can form a very dominant reserve partnership with Lewis Kerr.”

Next week the Stars announce a very special sports science programme in partnership with a well-known university to support their riders.

l Key messages from last night’s Fans Forum where Iversen and the super talented young Dane Kasper Andersen were unveiled:

Free entry for under 16s;

Schools campaign to design a new mascot;

Creating a new anthem;

End of season celebration on October 19;

Supporters Club will at all home events join the team manager and rider track walk;

New head of social media Julia Vaughan is already re-energising the club’s communications.

l Full story on Tuesday.