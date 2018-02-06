Iversen feels King’s Lynn Stars are good for play-offs

Niels-Kristian Iversen likes the look of this year’s King’s Lynn Stars speedway side, saying reaching the play-offs is a possibility.

Iversen – returning after a year’s absence – and fellow Dane Kasper Andersen were the final members of the team announced at last Thursday’s fans’ forum held at the Adrian Flux Arena.

Lynn’s 2018 line-up comprises three locally-based home-grown riders (Robert Lambert, Lewis Rose and Lewis Kerr); Ty Proctor from Australia; and Thomas Jorgensen, Andersen and Iversen from Denmark.

The 35-year-old, one of the best riders to don a Lynn helmet, has been involved before in a mixture of Danes, with the likes of Kenneth Bjerre and Mads Korneliussen as team mates, Brits and those from other nations in the Saddlebow Road side’s one-to-seven.

Iversen said: “I don’t look into much about nationalities and where a rider is coming from.

“I just look at the riders we’ve got in the team and I look at the potential in the team and riders who are going to improve. I include myself. I want to improve as a rider.

“Last year I had a tough year. I was alright league-wise but not as good in the World Championship and I finished off with injury.

“We have a team of fairly young riders here. I think there are promising young riders and experienced riders. I think it looks good.”

Iversen continued on the overall SGB Premiership league picture: “The league looks a little bit different this year. There are a couple of really strong teams and there’s also teams that aren’t as strong. I think we’re well in the mix.”

Are the Stars good enough to make the end of season title-deciding play offs? He was cautiously optimistic in replying: “Yes: I don’t think it’s going to be easy to say it like that.

“You can never really say before we’ve started, you know? Sometimes you have awesome teams on paper, but they don’t do much when it comes to it.

“I’ve been in the game so long, that I know you can never really say what’s going to happen before we get on the track.”

Iversen will be taking part in the pre-season fundraiser The Ben Fund Bonanza 10th anniversary meeting at Peterborough on March 18, tapes up 2pm.

This 20-heat meeting, which will also feature semi-finals and a final, is staged as usual by the Speedway Riders Benevolent Fund.