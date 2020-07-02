King's Lynn Town have swooped for a Jamaican international described as 'lightning quick' by a former manager.

The Walks outfit have snapped up the services of wide-forward Jamar Lozar, who has signed for the club from Chelmsford City.

Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse said: "I'm really pleased to get Jamar to the football club. He's a big strong lad and direct with it.