Home   Sport   Article

King's Lynn Town swoop to sign Jamaican international

By Greg Plummer
-
greg.plummer@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:03, 02 July 2020

King's Lynn Town have swooped for a Jamaican international described as 'lightning quick' by a former manager.

The Walks outfit have snapped up the services of wide-forward Jamar Lozar, who has signed for the club from Chelmsford City.

Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse said: "I'm really pleased to get Jamar to the football club. He's a big strong lad and direct with it.

Read more
FootballKings Lynn

More by this author

Greg Plummer
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE