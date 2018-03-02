Join your King’s Lynn speedway heroes during their track walk

A chance to accompany riders on their track walks is one of the many opportunities available for members of the King’s Lynn Stars Supporters Club (KLSSC) in 2018.

The group, which has been created by the fans, for the fans, is about to start its second year after being formed last season.

On the eve of the new season, KLSSC is looking to enhance the matchday experience of speedway supporters attending the Adrian Flux Arena.

Theresa Carmen, from KLSSC, said: “The club is evolving continuously and we are very happy to have fantastic support from the Stars’ management.

“It has a great atmosphere again which is generated when we are all working together and this includes the management, riders, staff, media, sponsors and fans, united as one and working for better entertainment and ultimately trophies.

“We would like to thank everyone who has become a member and Buster, the promoter, and his co-promoters Robin and Dale, for giving us the platform to run the supporters club, by the fans for the fans.”

The Stars’ management team have given the green light for members of the supporters’ club to join in with the track walk during home meetings.

This will include doing the coin toss, fans choosing their Rider of the Night, receiving a photo of the presentation, a namecheck in the programme and watching a heat from the centre of the stadium.

Other benefits of joining see children under 16 go free, an end-of-season party on Friday, October 19, a members’ survey, tickets for the Speedway GP at Cardiff, and season tickets.

To find out more information about being part of KLSSC’s exciting plans, including buying season tickets, email updates and race day text updates, please email your name and mobile number to: commercial@kingslynnstars.co

The 2018 King’s Lynn Stars will stage their press and practice on Wednesday, March 28, at The Adrian Flux Arena.

Fans will be welcome from 6.30pm with free entry at the turnstiles before welcoming the club’s new-look team at 7pm.