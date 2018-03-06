Kerr welcomes healthy competition in King’s Lynn Stars line-up

West Norfolk speedway hero Lewis Kerr believes there will be plenty of healthy competition in this year’s King’s Lynn Stars side.

The Dersingham-based rider, who comes in this season on an average of 5.06 points, will initially join Danish newcomer Kasper Andersen – who begins his UK career with a 4.00 average – in one of The Adrian Flux Arena outfit’s two SGB Premiership reserve spots.

But almost immediately above 27-year-old Kerr are former reserve partner Lewis Rose on 5.25, Ty Proctor on 5.50 and Thomas Jorgensen – who could be recognised as a third heat leader or top second-stringer – on 5.93.

It all means the middle order will be jostling for places, with Kerr eyeing a spot in the top five main body of the team.

He said: “It’s going to be good as the reserves will swap and change all season. My aim is to get out of the reserve position.

“I want to be in the main body, but whatever happens we will have a strong reserve set-up. Hopefully Kasper will be strong as well, so we will have a strong pairing all season long. A bit of healthy rivalry will be nice. My aims are to get as many rides as I can and score some big points.”

Kerr, who turns 28 later this month (March) and will ride for Championship side Glasgow and in Poland this year, has not let the current cold snap distract him from his pre-season preparations.

He added: “My workshop is King’s Lynn-way but there has been a lot more snow at Dersingham than there’s been in Lynn, there’s been more than three inches.

“I’ve been working well on the bikes and I’m really well prepared.”

Kerr has grown up around the West Norfolk coast area and also held his third and most successful charity golf day so far at Heacham Manor Golf Club where more than £1,900 was raised for the Speedway Riders Benevolent Fund in January.

“It’s good to raise money for the Ben Fund and I’ll continue to do that,” he continued.

Anyone who wishes to sign up for next year can email him on lewis.kerr@btinternet.com

The Stars held their second training camp on Saturday and Sunday (March 3 and 4) and their final camp will be at the end of the month.