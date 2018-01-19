King’s Lynn co-promoter Allitt pleased to finally Ty up deal

Lynn co-promoter Dale Allitt was pleased to finally get his man, Ty Proctor.

The Australian speedway rider, who has been in discussion with the King’s Lynn Stars for some time, is delighted to be joining the Saddlebow Road stadium outfit in the SGB Premiership for 2018.

Previously associated with Wolverhampton, 30-year-old Proctor returned to the UK last season in the Championship with Workington.

Allitt said: “Ty is a new face at The Adrian Flux Arena yet ironically he’s someone we’ve tried to sign on a number of occasions before.

“For one reason or another it hasn’t ever happened until now and we’re excited to see what he can bring.”

“He’s done a few meetings here before, mainly back in our Premier League days, and it’s somewhere he’s always performed really well at and he can’t wait to come back and have King’s Lynn as his home track.

“Ty has shown previously with Wolverhampton what he is capable of, but he comes to us with even more experience under his belt and one thing we know we’ll get from him is 100 per cent effort and entertainment.

“Also his previous experience and knowledge of all the other tracks will come into play I’m sure, and he’ll be a solid member of the team.”