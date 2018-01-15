King’s Lynn rider Kerr branches out with new Polish contract

Popular King’s Lynn Stars rider Lewis Kerr from Dersingham has secured his first-ever Polish contract.

The 27-year-old has sealed a deal with Krosno, who hail from the third-tier Druga Liga (League Two) in the powerhouse of speedway that is Poland, where huge crowds and bigger pay days are the norm compared to the UK.

Kerr, who last week was confirmed as returning to the Stars after a two-year absence on an average of 5.06 in the 2018 SGB Premiership, sees the venture as part of a massive year for him.

Kerr appreciates what a personal landmark move this is for a young British rider like himself, as English speedsters find it is tough to break into foreign leagues compared to their overseas counterparts coming over to the UK.

“It’s very difficult to get over there and obviously it’s a completely different sport over there,” he commented.

“I am looking forward to getting over there and seeing what it’s all about. I think you need it in your career, that experience.

“I’m looking forward to being on that sort of set-up really. It’s going to be a busy year, but it is what it is.

“I’ve signed for a Premier League club (Glasgow), I’ve signed for King’s Lynn and I’ve signed a contract in Poland, so it’s all on the up, you know.”

His overseas career was put on hold due to a head injury, which thankfully Kerr does not remember, sustained while riding for his then-second tier team Newcastle Diamonds at Peterborough in August 2015 in the Premier League Fours.

The former Heacham and Snettisham resident said: “I had a contract in place a couple of years ago but then my accident happened and it all fell away, really.

“But with the season I’ve just had and things like that, I think it’s put me back on the map.”

He is confident the Stars can bounce back from a poor 2017, when the Adrian Flux Arena outfit finished second from bottom, saying of the Lynn management: “Everything they said has been really good and exciting.

“I want to be part of that, coming back and changing it around and going for the title.

“I can only see a good outcome and I can really see us doing some damage.”