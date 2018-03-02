King’s Lynn’s Dane sets sights

Dynamite Dane Thomas Jorgensen says he would love to win the title with the King’s Lynn Stars speedway team.

Jorgensen, who was signed midway through last season, was one of the few bright sparks as Lynn declined in the latter half of 2017 and just avoided the SGB Premiership wooden spoon.

But the Aalborg-born ace predicts better fortunes when he said of his 2018 plans: “One of my personal goals is to get into the European Championships. It’ll get me more rides, especially abroad.

“For myself, it will be easier with sponsorship riding on that extra level. Of course, I want to do well in the Danish Championships – and to win the league with King’s Lynn, that’ll be awesome, especially after last year.”

Jorgensen was the first rider to be snapped up by the Adrian Flux Arena club for their current campaign, something for which he is grateful: “It was nice to get it done quickly.

“I wanted to come back, for sure. I’m happy to get the opportunity, as I said last year many times.

“I didn’t have anything to worry about over the winter. It means I can focus on myself and on my training.”

It has also helped complete his rehabilitation from a knee injury aggravated last term, when he put himself through the pain barrier to get a ch on league crownance at the UK top flight level, and the Dane says the right equipment is crucial.

“I had a mixture of a knee pad and a knee brace which didn’t cover the full knee. If I had a proper knee brace, which I’ve got now, it probably would have helped,” the popular rider continued.

“I wear everything else like a neck brace which for some reason a lot of people are against.

“They say: Oh well, you’re more likely to break your collarbone – but I’d rather do that than break my neck!

“But yes, I went for one of the best knee braces in the end. It was a big investment, but you’ve only got two knees.”

The 25-year-old, winner of a league title with Scunthorpe six years ago, has a website in development at: tj11racing.com