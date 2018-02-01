King’s Lynn’s Lambert ready to give his all

Robert Lambert is ready to give his all to the King’s Lynn Stars cause.

Norfolk youngster Lambert has signed on the dotted line to be part of the 2018 revamped Stars side.

And he’s determined to help his local club push for silverware when the tapes rise on an exciting new season at the Adrian Flux Arena.

He said: “The first season I rode here we were so close to winning silverware.

“It was great to win the Premiership Pairs in 2017. As a club, we need to build on that by qualifying for the play-offs this year.

“We have a good team that’s been put together and it’s great to have a group of riders where you know everyone because they are a great bunch of lads. I think we can get on well as a group, on and off the track.

“Lynn is my home club where it all started for me. It’s great to have people like Lewis Kerr back at the club because we’re good friends.

“We have ridden together before for the Stars so hopefully we can do some team riding and get some 5-1s.”

Robert won the British and European Under-21 titles in 2017 and his latest fitness plan is on target to fix the injuries incurred during the season.

He added: “I have had some injuries in the past couple of years which have niggled away at me, I have been training a lot and I have got some proper physio with a fitness structure which is great.

“I’m pleased with how it’s all going so hopefully I will be fighting fit to start the season.”

Lambert is also hoping fixed race nights in the UK will help ease fixture congestion which has hampered the league over the last few years.

He said: “I think only having one British club will be a good because I can be more focused and looking at the logistics side of things, it’s good to have the fixed race nights in the UK.”