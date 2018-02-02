King’s Lynn Speedway announce new partnership with Norwich UEA

King’s Lynn Speedway has announced a groundbreaking new partnership with the UEA in what is the first of its kind in the sport.

Students studying to become physiotherapists on the 2018 UEA masters programme at the Norwich-based university will have the opportunity to work with the club to develop a research project as part of their educational studies.

The exciting opportunity arises from a new collaboration between the UEA School of Health Sciences and King’s Lynn Speedway,

It will offer students the chance of linking their research interests with topics that will hopefully facilitate a greater understanding of performance, health and well-being in the sport of motorcycle speedway racing.

This is an area that is currently significantly under researched.

Jon Larner, course director for the masters physiotherapy programme at the UEA, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for our students to see the application of research to real life through the design and development of a research project, as part of their studies.

“As a school, we are delighted to develop this partnership with King’s Lynn Speedway as we value our relationship with the local community.”

Dr Jane Cross, senior lecturer at the school of health sciences, said: “Although it is likely to start slowly, I hope this relationship will help develop the scientific underpinning of management of elite speedway riders in the future.

“I hope it will lead to valuable practical recommendations that can help King’s Lynn to get the best performance from their riders in the future.”

Lynn promoter Keith Chapman, who is also chairman of the British Speedway Promoters Association, said: “We are delighted to be working with the University of East Anglia on this very exciting programme.

“The outputs from this relationship should help us better understand how medical advancements can support British speedway riders.”

Robin Brundle, co-promoter at the Adrian Flux Arena, said: “Our relationship with the UEA is a pivotal element of a comprehensive sports science programme that we have adopted for our riders.

“During the next few weeks we will be announcing those key elements and we expect the content to appeal equally to the wider audience and the speedway fan.

“Our riders are incredibly fit all-round athletes but, unlike Formula 1 for example, we have little or no specific research into maximising the body performance throughout an event.

“I believe that we will start that journey through the masters programme with the UEA.”