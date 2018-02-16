King’s Lynn Speedway bosses hail first training camp as a ‘revelation’

Lynn Speedway bosses have hailed the first rider training camp taken by Team GB coaches as a revelation.

Team GB coaches Chris Neville and Paul Suggitt provided Lynn’s riders with health and physical assessments and educated them into how they can improve their fitness regimes.

Keith Chapman, promoter of King’s Lynn Speedway and chairman of the British Speedway Promoters Association, said: “I am delighted that these new and very professionally delivered initiatives are already influencing our pre-season training.

“I can already see how they should give our team improved on-track performance.”

The first 90 minutes of the day was allocated to current health assessments of every rider, which included helping them understand any past injuries they may have picked up.

The coaches then moved onto an education session on hydration, nutrition and general wellbeing to encourage maximum performance during racing events.

A physical fitness assessment was also given to the riders, who were put through their paces in the gym.

Team boss Dale Allitt, also a co-promoter of King’s Lynn Speedway, said: “I am delighted with where the riders’ personal performance is sitting at this time of the winter.

“The riders have a gruelling racing season and a colossal travel schedule and so the awareness around general well-being that has already been achieved will, I’m sure, pay dividends when the season gets started in April.”

Lynn have also partnered with the UEA Masters course in Physiotherapy to provide a new sports science strategy for this year, with the aim being to develop the scientific underpinning of management of elite UK speedway riders.

Training camps two and three are set to take place soon with the hope of completing the Stars transition into a team.

Robin Brundle, another co-promoter at the Adrian Flux Arena, added: “Training camp one has seen the start of that journey for us.

“I do believe that training camp two at the beginning of March will really accelerate that process.

“As a management team, we are looking forward to seeing which riders have worked the hardest to close their personal performance gaps between training camps.”

Lynn’s season gets underway when they travel to Leicester in the Knockout Cup on April 2.