King’s Lynn Speedway call on support of GB coaches

King’s Lynn Speedway hope to leave their rivals standing at the start after announcing a specific training programme for the 2018 season.

The Stars have teamed up with Team GB coaches Chris Neville and Paul Suggitt who will work exclusively with the club during their SGB Premiership campaign.

Three training camps over February and March will generate baseline data and will also measure improvement throughout the year.

Integrated with the UEA medical research initiative, announced last week, the programme will also include a colour fit food programme adopted to enhance nutrition with the aim of maximising personal performance on and off the track.

King’s Lynn promoter Keith Chapman, who is also chairman of the British Speedway Promoters Association, said: “Modern sports have progressed in their understanding of the importance of solid preparation and speedway is no different.

“Pre-season is an ideal time to embed some foundations for riders to progress both physically and mentally.”

Co-promoter Robin Brundle added: “The outputs from these programmes will be pivotal to our 2018 sports science programmes.

“In addition to increasing our rider performance and general wellbeing, the generic outputs will also feed the recently announced UEA physiotherapy Master’s Degree course. The research from the UEA will eventually help us to keep our training programmes current.”

Stars’ team boss Dale Allitt admitted that Lynn’s new-look line-up had already benefited from the programme.

Allitt said: “The first training camp has already proven to be immensely helpful.

“The riders have worked hard through the various tests and we have a very meaningful set of stats and the environment was also extremely beneficial from a team building perspective.”