King’s Lynn Speedway delighted about the return of talisman Iversen

King’s Lynn Tru Plant Stars team boss Dale Allitt is glad to see “talisman” Niels-Kristian Iversen back at the speedway club.

Allitt spoke of the close relationship between rider and Adrian Flux Arena outfit, with Danish legend Iversen also someone who is keen to keep busy, particularly as he is no longer an automatic pick in the Grand Prix series.

Iversen took a year’s break in 2017 from the UK after joining Lynn in 2011, but Allitt stated on the 35-year-old’s return: “To have him back, he’s certainly a talisman at the club.

“He knows the club inside out, he knows how the club works.

“He comes in on a 9.04 average which is what he attained in 2016, when ironically the league was a little bit harder, because in that format he was only riding against other heat leaders, in the main.”

Allitt added he believes the Esbjerg-born star has the balance right in this year’s schedule: “There is always a fine line between being too busy and not riding enough.

“From talks we had with Niels, he is quite mindful of the fact that he’s only going to get around 14 meetings each in Poland and Sweden, plus a handful in Denmark.

“Also there is the fact we can offer him a minimum of 30 meetings which was as much as Sweden and Denmark put together.

“The attraction to Niels was that fixed race nights (in Britain) made it easier for him. With Niels it’s all about getting back into the GP’s. He is the first reserve, which traditionally means he’ll end up doing quite a few GP’s, from previous years anyway.

“I think he felt he needed to ride more, especially after his injury last year.

“We know all about him. He is the sort of rider that leads on the track by winning races.

“Hopefully that will continue and it gives us the base for the other riders to express themselves without being under pressure straight away.”

The former World Cup winner is due to ride in ex-Star Simon Stead’s Farewell Meeting on Sunday at Sheffield.

He was due to ride in last Sunday’s Ben Fund Bonanza 10th anniversary meeting at Peterborough, but it was called off due to the weather.