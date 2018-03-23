King’s Lynn Speedway praises its loyal army of volunteers

King’s Lynn Speedway has heaped praise on its army of volunteers who have clocked up almost 500 years service between them.

With the new season on the horizon, the club has paid tribute to its helpers who braved the ‘mini beast from the East’ to attend an event planning meeting ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

Keith Chapman, King’s Lynn owner and promoter , said: “So many sports rely on the support of their volunteers and speedway is one of those sports.

“Our volunteers really are part of our speedway family and I look forward to working with everyone again this year.

“I’m certain that the club will ensure that the three new volunteers enjoy their year, too.”

Dale Allitt, co-promoter added: “We as a team have huge respect for the volunteers and really appreciate the job that they do, as without them we simply couldn’t go racing.

“Having so many familiar faces each week really makes you feel at home from the minute you arrive at the main gate.”

Fellow co-promoter Robin Brundle said: “The fact that a relatively low number of volunteers have accrued a combined total of 500 years of service is phenomenal and is a real credit to their dedication and loyalty.

“Two of the volunteers have individually given 53 years of service which is very impressive.

“This is made even more so by their assertion that they have no intention of stopping any time soon.”

Clerk of the course, Sean Britton, will once again be responsible for making sure that the events run smoothly and to time.

Britton’s work this year started by ensuring that the volunteers completed their 2018 track licence application forms.

He also welcomed three new volunteers to the club and went on to discuss the regulations, roles, responsibilities and the new event format.

The changes for this year were well received by all.

There is a wide range of roles available at the Adrian Flux Arena for volunteers.

Anyone wishing to join them, please email your details to: commercial@kingslynnstars.co

The Tru Plant Stars begin their season home campaign at the Adrian Flux Arena when they host Leicester on Wednesday, April 4.