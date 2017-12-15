King’s Lynn Stars announce January fans’ forum

The King’s Lynn Stars have announced a fans’ forum that will take place at the Adrian Flux Arena on Thursday, January 25, 2018.

Rider announcements will take place through January with the final two riders being announced on the forum night. The promoters will also update supporters with the progress made towards the 2018 season.

The bar will be open from 7pm and the presentation will have tapes up at 7.30.

Fans will meet the new King’s Lynn Stars team and they can join in with the question and answer session too.

Places will be limited to 150 (100 seated on a first come basis and 50 standing) You can only apply for free entry by emailing: commercial@kingslynnstars.co

Please note that for licencing requirements admission will only be available by ticket.