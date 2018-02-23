King’s Lynn Stars announce new sports science venture

King’s Lynn Speedway has extended its links with the University of East Anglia in a venture to develop an electronic tool to assist with race strategy and rider selection.

Dr Paul Hammerton and Dr Richard Purvis, from the UEA’s School of Mathematics, are leading the programme which forms the second part of the King’s Lynn Stars’ sports science initiatives for 2018.

Mathematics has played an increasingly important role in developing motorsport strategies over many decades but these strategies are not currently used in speedway.

While the in-race decisions of tyre choice and pit stops associated with F1 racing are not directly applicable to speedway, the mathematics used in F1 will have a role to play in the subtle strategy of the sport.

On the latest collaboration, Keith Chapman, promoter of the King’s Lynn Stars and chairman of the BSPA, said: “I am delighted that we are working with the UEA on a second and very exciting initiative.

“There are potentially far-reaching benefits for British speedway from these types of programmes.”

Co-promoter Dale Allitt said: “Managing a speedway team is far more complex than you would first imagine.

“A manager’s experience is gained over a number of years and, like most sports at this level, you can never have too much information.”

Fellow co-promoter Robin Brundle added: “From my experience in top-flight motorsport this programme will take some time to develop.

“Each stage of the development will deliver an improved management tool that will inform our thinking around race strategy.

“In addition, I expect it to assist in our future rider selection and retention programmes.”

The UEA will look at how mathematical algorithms can be developed to guide strategic decisions, both before and during the meeting.

The study will be spearheaded by the two lecturers at the Norwich-based university who have a keen interest in applying scientific research to sport.

Dr Paul Hammerton said: “The first phase of the project will be for a summer student to analyse results from the 2017 season.

“This will focus on the probabilities of race outcomes based on rider ratings.”

Dr Richard Purvis added:“By the end of the 2018 season, we may see mathematics playing more of a role in rider recruitment, team order and strategic substitutions.”

King’s Lynn Speedway and the UEA offered their thanks to Force India F1 for their time and for sharing some of their experience in maximising the benefits derived from analysing complex performance data.